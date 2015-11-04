FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 4, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Mike Conley scored 10 points for the Grizzlies despite missing six of his eight shots.

C Marc Gasol had 13 points and nine rebounds -- both team highs -- in the Grizzlies’ 50-point loss to the Warriors. “I hate losing, and losing like this is even worse,” Gasol said. “It hurts. It should hurt your feelings. It hurt mine definitely. But we’ve got to believe in what we’re doing, and hopefully we’ll figure it out.”

SF Vince Carter, who was originally drafted by the Warriors, played in his 1,215th NBA game, moving into 31st place on the all-time list. He had three points in 16 minutes.

PF Zach Randolph missed seven of his nine shots and was limited to four points in the Grizzlies’ 50-point loss to the Warriors. “Just a bad game overall,” he said. “(Golden State) is a championship team, but they’re not 40, 50 points better than us. We know that.”

