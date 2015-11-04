Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

F JaMychal Green came off the bench to contribute 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Grizzlies bounced back from a blowout loss to the Warriors, beating the Kings. “We had a big chip on our shoulder, losing by 50,” Green said. “It was definitely a blessing to the play the next game the next day.”

F Brendan Wright proved to be a key factor for Memphis, and not just for his 10 points off the bench. Coach David Joerger played him 14 consecutive minutes spanning the second and third quarters, and his defensive presence inside helped limit the Kings to only 32 points in the paint.

F Marc Gasol sat out the entire second half with neck spasms but finished with eight points.

F Zach Randolph scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies in a rout of the Kings.