Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 12, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 2 years ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F James Ennis and PG Mario Chalmers were acquired by the Grizzlies from the Heat in exchange for PG Beno Udrih and PF Jarnell Stokes on Tuesday. However, Memphis coach Dave Joerger said the deal was not finalized by the league office as of Wednesday, leaving Chalmers and Ennis unavailable for the game against Golden State.

G Jordan Adams (knee) and F Brandan Wright (knee) were out for the Grizzlies for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. “We’re short-handed,” coach Dave Joerger said.

