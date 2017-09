F Brandan Wright (knee) was out Friday night. Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said the team is starting to get concerned that Wright has something beyond tendinitis.

PG Mario Chalmers was in uniform for the first time Friday after coming to Memphis in a trade that included PG Beno Udrih going to Miami, but coach Dave Joerger said Chalmers will get first call behind starter Mike Conley. “It’s going to take a little while” to adjust to the team’s offense, Joerger said.