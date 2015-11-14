FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 15, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Brandan Wright (knee) was out Friday night. Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said the team is starting to get concerned that Wright has something beyond tendinitis.

Center Marc Gasol scored a game-high 31 points in the Grizzlies’ 101-100 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at FedExForum. “We all would have been sick to our stomach,” said Gasol of his team almost blowing the lead.

PG Mario Chalmers was in uniform for the first time Friday after coming to Memphis in a trade that included PG Beno Udrih going to Miami, but coach Dave Joerger said Chalmers will get first call behind starter Mike Conley. “It’s going to take a little while” to adjust to the team’s offense, Joerger said.

