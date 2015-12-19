Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

F Jarell Martin, F James Ennis and G Russ Smith, sent to Iowa of the NBA Development League earlier Thursday, were recalled by the Grizzlies hours later.

F James Ennis, F Jarell Martin and G Russ Smith, sent to Iowa of the NBA Development League earlier Thursday, were recalled by the Grizzlies hours later.

G Russ Smith, F Jarell Martin and F James Ennis, sent to Iowa of the NBA Development League earlier Thursday, were recalled by the Grizzlies hours later.

F/C Brandan Wright underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Thursday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

F/C Brandan Wright underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Thursday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

G Vince Carter, who enjoyed three successful seasons with the Mavericks before joining the Grizzlies last season, has appeared in just 11 of Memphis’ 26 games entering Friday’s game at Dallas.

F Zach Randolph, who has said all the right things regarding his demotion to the bench, passed Pete Maravich on Wednesday for 106th on the NBA’s career scoring list. With 15,950 points entering Friday’s game, Randolph was closing in on Kiki Vandeweghe, who has 15,980 points.