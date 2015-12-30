FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 30, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jarell Martin was reassigned by the Grizzlies to the Iowa Energy of the D-League on Monday. Martin has played in two games for Memphis this season, scoring two points in nine minutes.

C Ryan Hollins was signed to back up Marc Gasol. Hollins, 31, averaged 1.6 points and 2.2 rebounds in five games with Washington this season before being released. Hollins made a good impression in the Grizzlies’ preseason training camp.

F Matt Barnes was suspended in connection with a physical altercation he had with New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher back in October at the home of Barnes’ ex-wife. The suspension is for two games, so Barnes was to miss Tuesday’s game with the Heat and Saturday’s game at Utah.

