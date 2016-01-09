Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Jordan Adams, who has appeared in just two games this season, is scheduled for right knee surgery next Tuesday.

G Elliot Williams was signed to a 10-day contract by the Grizzlies. Williams spent part of his college career playing for the University of Memphis.

C Ryan Hollins was released by the Grizzles on Friday.

G Mike Conley sat out his second straight second game on Friday with a sore left Achilles.

G Courtney Lee, who injured his left hip in the second half of Wednesday’s 112-94 loss at Oklahoma City, was not available Friday.