Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

PG Mike Conley sat out Thursday night with a sore left Achilles.

F Jeff Green did not a play a minute in the second half of Tuesday’s loss to Houston. Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger appeared exasperated with Green’s lack of defense during the game and Green has been less productive as a starter than PF Zach Randolph has been playing off the bench. Randolph replaced Green in the starting lineup Thursday. Asked before the game about plans for Green, Joerger said. “He’ll still play his minutes. Sometimes as a coach, you try to jolt somebody.”