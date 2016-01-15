FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
Harvey aftermath
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Zimbabwe
#US NBA
January 15, 2016

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Mike Conley sat out Thursday night with a sore left Achilles.

F Jeff Green did not a play a minute in the second half of Tuesday’s loss to Houston. Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger appeared exasperated with Green’s lack of defense during the game and Green has been less productive as a starter than PF Zach Randolph has been playing off the bench. Randolph replaced Green in the starting lineup Thursday. Asked before the game about plans for Green, Joerger said. “He’ll still play his minutes. Sometimes as a coach, you try to jolt somebody.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
