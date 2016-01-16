Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

C Marc Gasol scored 19 points and had five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals for the Grizzlies in a Thursday win over the Pistons.

G Mario Chalmers picked up a loose ball and fired an off-balance 15-footer with 0.8 seconds left, givng the Grizzlies a 103-101 victory over the Pistons.

F Matt Barnes had a great shooting night Thursday, scoring 18 points while going 6-for-6 from 3-point range against Detroit.

F Jeff Green came off the bench to score 16 points in 27 minutes Thursday against Detroit.