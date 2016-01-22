Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Tony Allen (knee/hamstring) was a late scratch Thursday, leaving the Grizzlies with 10 available players.

C Ryan Hollins was signed to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Hollins is in his third stint with Memphis this season. He was in training camp but was waived before the start of the season. He was re-signed Dec. 29 and played in four games before being waived again Jan. 7.

G Mike Conley played in his second straight game after missing six with a sore left Achilles tendon. He finished with 20 points.

C Marc Gasol had a go-ahead three-point play with 12.2 seconds left, and the Grizzlies held off the Nuggets 102-101 Thursday night. Gasol finished with 27 points, including 18 in the second half.