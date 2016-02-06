FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
February 7, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Zach Randolph scored 10 points and passed Paul Arizin for 99th place in all-time NBA scoring with 16,272 points. Next on the list is ex-Knick Stephon Marbury with 16,297 points. Randolph is one of 28 players to rank among the top 100 in scoring and the top 50 in rebounding.

F Jeff Green became the first NBA player in more than 21 years to come off the bench in four consecutive games (Jan. 25-Feb. 1) and finish as the leading scorer in each (outright or tied) and to see his team win all of them.

F Jeff Green came off the bench to lead the Grizzlies in scoring for the fifth consecutive game in a 91-85 win over the Knicks on Friday. Green deposited 16 points to give Memphis its fifth win in a row and ninth victory in 10 games. He is averaging close to 19 points since his move to the bench on Jan. 19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.