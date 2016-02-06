Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

F Zach Randolph scored 10 points and passed Paul Arizin for 99th place in all-time NBA scoring with 16,272 points. Next on the list is ex-Knick Stephon Marbury with 16,297 points. Randolph is one of 28 players to rank among the top 100 in scoring and the top 50 in rebounding.

F Jeff Green became the first NBA player in more than 21 years to come off the bench in four consecutive games (Jan. 25-Feb. 1) and finish as the leading scorer in each (outright or tied) and to see his team win all of them.

F Jeff Green came off the bench to lead the Grizzlies in scoring for the fifth consecutive game in a 91-85 win over the Knicks on Friday. Green deposited 16 points to give Memphis its fifth win in a row and ninth victory in 10 games. He is averaging close to 19 points since his move to the bench on Jan. 19.