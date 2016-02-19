FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2016

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Lance Stephenson was obtained by the Memphis Grizzlies from the Los Angeles Clippers along with a first-round pick for forward Jeff Green. Stephenson is in the second year of a three-year, $27 million deal signed with the Charlotte Hornets after the 2013-14 season. His improvement helped the Indiana Pacers to consecutive appearances in the Eastern Conference finals, but he has struggled since leaving. Stephenson, 25, averaged 8.2 points for the Hornets last season and 4.7 points in 43 games for the Clippers in 2015-16. Stephenson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in his first few weeks with the team but was traded to the Clippers on June 15. After averaging 8.2 points with the Hornets, Stephenson averaged 4.7 points in 43 games for the Clippers in 2015-16.

