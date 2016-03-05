FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
March 7, 2016

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G/F Tony Allen missed his seventh straight game Friday with a sore left knee. Allen has missed 15 games this season with knee injuries, including a six-game stretch in mid-January. .

F Zach Randolph scored 25 points in a win Friday. “Every night’s going to be like that because we are short-handed,” Randolph said. “We ain’t got our big fella (Gasol). So we’ve just got to keep playing. We’ve got to stick together and keep working it out.” “Zach Randolph was awesome,” said Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley. “And he made every timely bucket we could get. There was that one play where he got two offensive rebounds in a row to get two free throws. Those are winning plays.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
