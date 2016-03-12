Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

F JaMychal Green added 21 points and 10 rebounds and had seven overtime points.

PG Briante Weber was signed to a 10-day contract. Weber, who played last season at Virginia Commonwealth but was not drafted,was with the NBA Developmental League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he was averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22 games. Weber spent time on the Miami Heat’s preseason roster. .

PG Briante Weber, making his NBA debut for the Grizzlies, was among those with “something to prove.” He had 10 points and seven assists in 40 minutes after signing a 10-day contract Friday morning. Weber played in the game’s closing minutes and sank two key free throws with 21.7 seconds to go to boost the Memphis lead to six points.

G Lance Stephenson scored a career-high 33 points to lead the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies.

C Ryan Hollins, forced into a starting role with injuries sidelining Marc Gasol and backups Brandan Wright and Chris Andersen, had only 4 points and 2 rebounds in 13 minutes. Hollins has played 83 minutes in the past five games and scored only 19 points with 13 rebounds.

G/F Vince Carter left the game with a lower left leg injury midway through the second quarter and hobbled to the locker room. Carter did not return.

F Matt Barnes added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists -- his first career triple-double -- to lead the injury-depleted Memphis Grizzlies.