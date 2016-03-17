FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 17, 2016 / 3:05 AM / a year ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Xavier Munford signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies after he was called up from the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League. Munford, 23, has appeared in 41 games (37 starts) for Bakersfield this season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 33.7 minutes. He was undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft.

G Xavier Munford was signed to a 10-day contract. He became the fourth player signed to a 10-day contract in the past six days for the injury-riddled team. Memphis received a second injury exception to make room for him on the roster. Munford appeared in 41 games for Bakersfield in the NBA Development League before his call-up and was averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

