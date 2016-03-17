Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Xavier Munford signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies after he was called up from the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League. Munford, 23, has appeared in 41 games (37 starts) for Bakersfield this season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 33.7 minutes. He was undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft.

