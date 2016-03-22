Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Lance Stephenson scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis (41-30), who outscored the Suns 64-47 in the second and held them scoreless for the final 2:12 of the game to avoid a third loss to Phoenix in less than a month.

G Tony Allen scored 12 points, his fourth straight game in double figures, and was a plus-16 during his 28 minutes on the floor. He was the primary defender on Devin Booker during a 5-for-13 shooting night and Booker had only four of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

G Jordan Farmar was signed by the Grizzlies to a 10-day contract. Farmar, 29, has appeared in 490 games (30 starts) across eight NBA seasons and averaged 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19.4 minutes with the Lakers, Nets and Clippers.

PF Zach Randolph added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who snapped a four-game road losing streak and won back-to back games for the first time since Feb. 29-March 2.