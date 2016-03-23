FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 23, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Ray McCallum signed a second 10-day contract on Tuesday. He has appeared in six games and made two starts with the Grizzlies.

G Lance Stephenson scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis (41-30), who outscored the Suns 64-47 in the second and held them scoreless for the final 2:12 of the game to avoid a third loss to Phoenix in less than a month.

G Tony Allen scored 12 points, his fourth straight game in double figures, and was a plus-16 during his 28 minutes on the floor. He was the primary defender on Devin Booker during a 5-for-13 shooting night and Booker had only four of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

G Jordan Farmar hasn’t been with the Memphis Grizzlies for 24 hours, but he’s already made a strong contribution to a team looking for a little help.

PF Zach Randolph added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who snapped a four-game road losing streak and won back-to back games for the first time since Feb. 29-March 2.

