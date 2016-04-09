Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Xavier Munford was signed to a multiyear contract and C Ryan Hollins was waived on Friday. Munford had appeared in 10 games going into Friday, averaging 5.6 points in 14.2 minutes since signing the first of two 10-day contracts on March 16. Hollins, 31, appeared in 32 games and made nine starts.

PF Zach Randolph missed 14 of 20 shots and only scored 13 against Dallas, his lowest-scoring game March 6. The Grizzlies were a minus-7 in his 32 minutes on the floor. The veteran had only six rebounds and turned the ball over three times.