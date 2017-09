G/F Tony Allen remained sidelined Tuesday due to a sore left hamstring.

PG Jordan Farmar wasn’t a factor in the Grizzlies’ 26-point loss to the Clippers. Farmar made just two of seven shots and missed both of his 3-point attempts. He also recorded only two assists in 26 minutes.

F Zach Randolph scored 14 points to lead the Grizzlies in a road loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.