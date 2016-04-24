Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Mike Conley is the recipient of the Joe Dumars Trophy presented to the 2015-16 NBA Sportsmanship Award winner, the league announced. Conley, who previously won the award in 2013-14, joins Grant Hill (three) and Jason Kidd (two) as multiple winners since the award’s inception in the 1995-96 season. The annual award reflects the ideals of sportsmanship -- ethical behavior, fair play and integrity -- in amateur and professional basketball, a key focus of the league’s NBA Cares program. The trophy is named for former Detroit Pistons guard and Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the award’s first recipient, in 1995-96. Conley, 28, will be presented the Joe Dumars Trophy in a pregame presentation before Sunday’s Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Spurs lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. In 56 regular-season games this season, Conley averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 assists. He has been sidelined with an Achilles injury.