10 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 3, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 10 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tony Allen (knee) played 19 minutes in his first action of the season, and he scored four points.

G Mike Conley and F Marc Gasol did not play Tuesday as coach David Fizdale rested them. Conley dealt with an Achilles injury last season while Gasol suffered a broken foot. "They just came off the overtime game," Fizdale said. "We just thought it was best that tonight, we rested them and then you load up and you try to get a win at home tomorrow."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
