G Tony Allen (right groin) sat out his third consecutive game Monday. He is not expected to be available against Los Angeles.

F Vince Carter, 39, is averaging 19 points on 60 percent shooting the past three games. "I just love the guy," first-year Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "How can you not root for one of the great citizens of this league? Everyone respects him. The locker room will do anything for him."