PG Mike Conley was brought in off the bench Friday in an effort to hold down his minutes (22 on Friday). He had a team-high 16 points, four rebounds and three assists .

C Marc Gasol (9 points, 5 blocks and 2 assists) started and played 27 minutes.

PF Zach Randolph, in many ways the heart and soul of the Grizzlies, was away from the team after the death of his mother Mae Randolph.