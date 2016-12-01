FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 4:20 AM / in 10 months

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F James Ennis (right calf) did not play Wednesday at Toronto.

G Andrew Harrison, usually a reserve, scored a team-high 21 points as a starter Wednesday in a loss at Toronto. Harrison took responsibility for letting the game get out of control.

F Chandler Parsons (left knee) did not play Wednesday at Toronto.

G Mike Conley (transverse fractures in the vertebrae in his lower back ) will be out for about six weeks.

C Marc Gasol contributed 18 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies’ 120-105 loss at Toronto on Wednesday.

G/F Vince Carter (right hip flexor) also missed the game Wednesday after being injured in the fourth quarter on Monday.

F Zach Randolph (death in the family) did not play Wednesday at Toronto.

