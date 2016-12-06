FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
December 7, 2016 / 4:12 AM / 9 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Troy Daniels came off the bench for 29 points, the first reserve in Grizzlies' history to score at least 29 points in consecutive games.

C Marc Gasol hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and then nailed a 17-foot fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arms of Anthony Davis to lift the Grizzlies to a 110-108 double-overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

F Zach Randolph missed his seventh consecutive game after the unexpected death of his mother. He could return this week during Memphis' three-game homestand.

