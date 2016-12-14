Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

C Deyonta Davis injured his left foot in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Coach David Fizdale said Davis might miss some time, but he doesn't think it is serious.

C Marc Gasol sat out Tuesday's game to rest. Coach David Fizdale said benching him had been predetermined based on the Grizzlies' schedule.

F Vince Carter returned Tuesday after missing seven games with a strained right hip.

F Zach Randolph scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in his first start this season for the Grizzlies, a loss at Cleveland on Tuesday.