8 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
#US NBA
December 15, 2016 / 3:57 AM / 8 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Deyonta Davis injured his left foot in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Coach David Fizdale said Davis might miss some time, but he doesn't think it is serious.

C Marc Gasol sat out Tuesday's game to rest. Coach David Fizdale said benching him had been predetermined based on the Grizzlies' schedule.

C Marc Gasol sat out the Tuesday game at Cleveland to rest. The teams play again Wednesday in Memphis.

F Vince Carter returned Tuesday after missing seven games with a strained right hip.

F Vince Carter returned to the Grizzlies after missing seven games with a strained right hip. He scored three points.

F Zach Randolph scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in his first start this season for the Grizzlies, a loss at Cleveland on Tuesday.

