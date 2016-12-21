F JaMychal Green recorded his fifth double-double of the season in Sunday's loss to Utah. He increased his rebounds per-game average from 4.8 last season to 8.0 this season.

G Mike Conley finished with 19 points and eight assists as the Grizzlies lost their third straight. It was Conley's third game back since suffering lower-back fractures Nov. 28 vs. Charlotte. He's playing without pain medication. "Tough cat," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said.

C Marc Gasol recorded 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

F Zach Randolph (nine points) was assessed a flagrant 2 foul in the overtime and ejected.