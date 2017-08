G Andrew Harrison leads NBA rookies with an average of 3.5 assists per game. He had six helpers Wednesday at Detroit.

F Chandler Parsons returned after an 18-game absence caused by a bone bruise on his left knee. He scored two points in 15 minutes.

C Marc Gasol didn't know he had a chance to set a career high in points when he stepped to the free-throw line with 36.4 seconds remaining. He wasn't at all disappointed that he only tied his previous mark by missing one of the foul shots.