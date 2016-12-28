FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
December 29, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 8 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Chandler Parsons (knee) did not play Tuesday. Parsons, on a minutes limit, played 12 minutes in the first half of Monday's loss in Orlando and sat out the second.

G/F Tony Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds in a loss to his former team.

G Mike Conley (toe) did not play Tuesday. Conley scored 17 points in Monday night's loss in Orlando.

C Marc Gasol scored 26 points, 16 in the first half, and added nine assists in a loss to Boston.

G Vince Carter, just 2 of 10 off the Memphis bench, played in his 1,301st game, breaking a tie with Ray Allen for 20th place on the league's all-time list.

F Zach Randolph came off the bench to supply 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 113-103 loss to Boston.

