Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Troy Daniels scored 22 points -- all in the fourth quarter -- Thursday in the Grizzlies' win over the Thunder. In the closing minutes, Daniels went on a 3-point barrage. He drained five straight in the final three minutes, with his fifth giving Memphis a 37-point advantage -- its largest of the game -- at 111-77.

F Chandler Parsons (knee), who missed the team's game at Boston on Tuesday, returned Thursday and scored two points in 15 minutes. Parsons appeared in the three previous games before Tuesday after missing a month with a bruised left knee.

G Mike Conley was originally expected to play, but he was scratched shortly before the game because of a toe infection. "The pain would just not go away," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. Conley sustained a displaced toenail Monday, and he did not play Tuesday.

C Marc Gasol scored 25 points Thursday in the Grizzlies' win over the Thunder.