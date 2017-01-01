FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 2, 2017 / 5:40 AM / in 9 months

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Mike Conley scored 22 points in his return from a two-game absence on Saturday in a 112-98 wino ver Sacramento.“When we’re shooting like we were today, we’re a very tough team,” Conley said. “The ball was shared so much that guys got a lot of open looks.” Memphis made 11 of 21 3-pointers in the decisive third quarter. Conley, who missed two straight games with a toe injury, played 29 minutes in his return and made 8 of 11 shots from the field to set the pace for Memphis’ hot-shooting night.

C Marc Gasol was absent for much for the second half on Saturday in Memphis’ win over Sacramento. Gasol left the game less than three minutes into the third quarter and was limping considerably as he walked with trainers through the tunnels of the arena after the game. Coach David Fizdale said Gasol suffered a sprain, and his status for the rest of the trip will be evaluated.

