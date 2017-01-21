Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Troy Daniels was lost in the second quarter to a right knee injury. He left with 8:46 to go and did not return. Daniels did not score in eight minutes.

F Chandler Parsons sat out to rest, but he is expected to play Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

G/F Tony Allen also chipped in with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) for the Grizzlies.

C Marc Gasol scored 28 points and PF Zach Randolph added 20 to lead the Grizzlies to a 107-91 victory, but the two big men didn't do all their damage in the paint.

