7 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 22, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 7 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Troy Daniels was lost in the second quarter to a right knee injury. He left with 8:46 to go and did not return. Daniels did not score in eight minutes.

F Chandler Parsons sat out to rest, but he is expected to play Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

G/F Tony Allen also chipped in with a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) for the Grizzlies.

C Marc Gasol scored 28 points and PF Zach Randolph added 20 to lead the Grizzlies to a 107-91 victory, but the two big men didn't do all their damage in the paint.

PF Zach Randolph had 20 points to help lead the Grizzlies to a 107-91 victory. Randolph was 2 of 3, including a 35-footer at the third-quarter buzzer.

