G Mike Conley scored 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the field as Memphis fell to Oklahoma City on Friday night. "It's disappointing," Conley said. "This is a big game for us, not just because it's OKC, but the schedule, the standings. These games matter for us. At the end of the year, you never know where you will be. We know OKC is going to be right there with us. These game was definitely matter."

C Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies on Friday night with 31 points and eight assists.

F Zach Randolph's move to the bench has re-energized the veteran's career. "We had a real need in that second unit," coach David Fizdale said. "We wanted Mike Conley to be more aggressive scoring in that first unit. Second unit really need some punch. He has really embraced it and truly re-invented himself."