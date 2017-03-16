FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
March 17, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 5 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Deyonta Davis was assigned by Memphis to Iowa of the NBA Development League.

F Chandler Parsons missed his second consecutive game because of a partial meniscus tear in his left knee. The sixth-year veteran might require season-ending surgery. He is averaging 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds this season.

G Mike Conley tied for the team high with 27 points on 8-for-12 shooting Wednesday in the Grizzlies' win at Chicago.

C Marc Gasol looked as if he might be in for a long night after he missed five of his first six shots Wednesday night. But Gasol refused to hang his head, and his teammates followed his example. The 7-foot-1 Spaniard finished with 27 points, including 19 in the second half, and Memphis held on for a 98-91 victory over the Chicago. "You just keep shooting, taking the shots you have, and keep trusting your shots," Gasol said with a smile. "Hopefully, they're going to go in, eventually."

