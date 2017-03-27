Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

F JaMychal Green scored 13 points and added a game-high-tying eight rebounds in Memphis' loss at Golden State on Sunday.

G Wade Baldwin IV was recalled from the Iowa Energy of the NBA Development League on Sunday, but he did not play Sunday night at Golden State.

G Mike Conley had 29 points and a team-high six assists in Memphis' loss at Golden State on Sunday.

C Marc Gasol (strained left foot) remained sidelined Sunday. Asked before the game about Gasol's prognosis, Grizzlies coach David Fizdale reported, "It's not his surgical foot. It's not a rest thing. When something like that comes up, you just want to be cautious and err on the side of keeping him healthy."