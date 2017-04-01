Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

G Troy Daniels scored 21 points as the Memphis Grizzlies clinched their seventh straight playoff berth Friday night with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum.

F Jarell Martin was recalled from Iowa, their D-League affiliate, before the game and the club placed G Andrew Harrison (ankle) on the inactive list. Martin has appeared in 22 games for the Energy and averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

C Marc Gasol missed his fourth straight game with a left foot strain. His status is day to day.

