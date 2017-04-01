FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 2, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 5 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Troy Daniels scored 21 points as the Memphis Grizzlies clinched their seventh straight playoff berth Friday night with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum.

F Jarell Martin was recalled from Iowa, their D-League affiliate, before the game and the club placed G Andrew Harrison (ankle) on the inactive list. Martin has appeared in 22 games for the Energy and averaged 15.9 points and 7.5 rebounds.

G Andrew Harrison (ankle) was placed on the inactive list.

G Mike Conley had 28 points Friday as Memphis clinched its seventh straight playoff berth with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum.

C Marc Gasol missed his fourth straight game with a left foot strain. His status is day to day.

F Zach Randolph had 22 points Friday as Memphis clinched its seventh straight playoff berth with a 99-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum.

