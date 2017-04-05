FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 4 months ago

Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tony Allen, poked in the left eye in the Grizzlies' previous game, did not play in a loss to the Spurs. His vision was still bothering him, coach David Fizdale said.

G Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points but left the game with 3:42 remaining after bumping heads with the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard. Conley got stitched up under his right eyelid. He was unsure whether he would play Wednesday against Oklahoma City. "This is a game we wanted to send a message that we are not going to be a team that's going to lay down at the end of the year," he said. "We're a team that continues to push, continues to fight through adversity."

F Zach Randolph finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, but he hit just 7 of 21 shots in the overtime loss to the Spurs.

