Preview: Grizzlies at Raptors

Games between the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre have been tightly contested affairs of late. They’ve also favored the Grizzlies, who will try to continue that trend Friday night as they seek their fifth straight victory in Toronto. The former Vancouver franchise has won its last four visits to Canada, though the previous three victories were by an average of 3.7 points while the fourth - a 109-102 win in February 2010 - was decided in OT.

The Grizzlies come in riding a four-game winning streak but needed a late rally to upend the New Orleans Pelicans 90-88 on Wednesday and have already lost to Toronto this season. The Raptors are coming off an impressive 101-87 triumph over the Detroit Pistons that allowed them to remain three games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for top spot in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is 19-12 at the Air Canada Centre and has won 15 of its last 19 home games overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (38-26): A slow start in the Big Easy had Memphis staring at the end of its winning streak, but the Grizzlies defense held the Pelicans to 31 second-half points and did just enough on the offensive end to pull it out. The victory allowed Memphis to remain in a tie with the Dallas Mavericks for seventh place in the Western Conference standings, but the Grizzlies have a tough stretch coming up. After visits to Toronto and Philadelphia and a home date with Utah, Memphis faces back-to-back games against the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (36-27): Trying to match the Detroit Pistons on the boards is a daunting task for most teams - but the Raptors were equal to it, finishing with a 54-39 advantage against a team ranked eighth in the league in rebounding average. Dwane Casey praised his team’s effort in that department - even the guards. “It’s a five-man job and I thought our guards came in and did a great job of helping out,” Casey told the Toronto Star. “The guards did a better job of helping out, putting a body on guys, sandwiching their bigs and coming and cleaning up the lane.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Since-departed Rudy Gay had 23 points to pace Toronto’s 103-87 win over Memphis in their previous encounter on Nov. 13.

2. Raptors G DeMar DeRozan is averaging 23.8 points since the All-Star break to raise his season average to 22.7.

3. Memphis has allowed an average of 88.3 points over the course of its winning streak.

PREDICTION: Raptors 93, Grizzlies 90