Raptors rise up against Grizzlies

TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey called Friday night’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies a “playoff-type test.”

The Grizzlies (38-27) are in a fight with Phoenix and Dallas at the bottom of the NBA’s Western Conference playoff picture and the Raptors (37-27) are in a position to win the Atlantic Division for just the second time in franchise history.

Center Jonas Valanciunas scored a season-high 23 points and guard Kyle Lowry had his 16th double-double as the Raptors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 99-86.

The Raptors (37-27) used a late 12-0 run to pull away, snapping a four-game home losing streak against the Grizzlies.

The win was Toronto’s second straight and 11th in 14 games overall.

Raptors guard Greivis Vasquez had 17 points off the bench and DeMar DeRozan, who was held to six points through three quarters, finished with 16 in the win.

”It’s just as much a playoff-type test as Brooklyn. It’s the same type of physicality, same type of grit and grind-type game,“ Casey said. ”This team runs a little bit more than you think.

“They’re back to the form they were in last year. This team has been a perennial playoff team the last three or four years. It just took them a little while to get used to their new system.”

The loss snapped Memphis’ four-game win streak and dropped the Grizzlies to 11-4 in their last 15 games.

“They executed, they made the right plays down the stretch. We weren’t intelligent in those times in the game,” said Memphis guard Mike Conley, who finished with 10 points in the loss. “It is disappointing. We’ve been playing very good basketball. We’ve been executing very well. we played a good team tonight.”

Forward Zach Randolph led the Grizzlies with 16 points. Guard Courtney Lee added 12 points and guard Tony Allen had 10 off the bench.

“We didn’t do anything. We didn’t think the game. We didn’t execute. We didn’t do anything,” said Grizzlies center Mark Gasol, who finished with eight points. “They were forced to make some tough shots. That’s what’s happened. That’s basketball. They’re a very talented team. They have good players, so they’re going to make some tough shots.”

The Raptors weathered a 6-0 run by the Grizzlies to start the half as Lowry went 2 of 2 from beyond the arc and forward Terrance Ross chipped in with seven points to help Toronto take a 71-67 lead into the fourth quarter.

Toronto improved to 16-0 when leading at home after three quarters this season.

“It was not easy,” Valanciunas of the physical play in the second half. “They’re playing very good basketball, especially in the paint. We battled really hard and showed that we can win.”

Lowry said, “JV played really tough and made some big shots. I think everyone tonight just came into their own.”

Memphis used a late 10-2 run to take a 24-19 lead after one quarter. Randolph led the way for the Grizzlies. Valanciunas had 10 of the Raptors’ final 11 points in the quarter.

The Raptors struggled into the second quarter. With under nine minutes remaining, Toronto was being outscored 20-6 in the paint and 14-2 on second-chance points.

Toronto was shooting just 3 of 10 from the field during the first six minutes of the second quarter.

However, Memphis picked up a technical foul for delay of game with 3:10 left in the second quarter and the Raptors went on a 12-2 run to take a 47-44 lead into recess.

DeRozan was just 1 of 7 from the field in the first half.

Toronto concludes its three-game homestand on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. Memphis wraps up its three-game road trip on Saturday in Philadelphia.

NOTES: Raptors F Patrick Patterson (elbow) missed his fourth game with the injury suffered in a March 7 win over the Sacramento Kings. ... Toronto entered Friday with a three-game lead over Brooklyn for the Atlantic Division lead. The Raptors’ only division title came in the 2006-07 season. Their last playoff appearance was the following season. ... Memphis entered their game with Toronto clinging to the seventh seed in the Western Conference, with ninth-place Phoenix just two games back. ... The Grizzlies entered their game with the Raptors averaging 101.1 points since the All-Star break. ... Toronto’s mascot, “The Raptor,” who tore his Achilles tendon during a preseason event, is expected to be back in action March 23 when the Raptors host the Atlanta Hawks.