Preview: Grizzlies at Rockets

The Memphis Grizzlies would be in good shape if they could only beat teams in their own division. The Grizzlies are 0-7 against fellow Southwest Division squads – and 12-8 against everyone else – as they visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday. One of Memphis’ division losses was a 93-86 loss to Houston on Nov. 25, a contest in which the Rockets struggled for three quarters before exploding for 38 points in the final quarter.

Houston posted an impressive 111-98 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday as guard James Harden returned from an ankle injury to score 16 of his 28 points in the final quarter. The Rockets moved within 3 1/2 games of the Spurs in the division race and continue to show they are a legitimate threat to advance deep in the Western Conference playoffs. The Grizzlies are three games below .500 but have won two straight behind big performances from power forward Zach Randolph.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Houston

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (12-15): Randolph is averaging 23.5 points and 12.5 rebounds over the past two games and recorded a season-high seven assists in Monday’s victory over the Utah Jazz. Randolph has 16 double-doubles this season and 179 overall since joining Memphis in 2009, 10 shy of the franchise mark held by Pau Gasol. Randolph started the season slow but has 13 double-doubles over his last 18 games to raise his season marks to 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (19-11): Center Dwight Howard (15 points, 20 rebounds) and forward Terrence Jones (21 points, 14 boards) both had double-doubles in the victory over the Spurs. The 20-rebound effort was Howard’s fourth of the season and he has a streak of four consecutive double-doubles. Jones emerged from a slump to produce his first double-double since Dec. 8 after scoring 10 or fewer points in each of the previous seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis won three of the four previous meetings before succumbing to the Rockets last month.

2. Rockets F Chandler Parsons made five 3-pointers against the Spurs and his 21-point output marked his third straight 20-point game.

3. Grizzlies PG Mike Conley is averaging just 7.5 points on 6-of-29 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Rockets 109, Grizzlies 102