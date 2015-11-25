Preview: Grizzlies at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hoping that three days off will allow them to hit the reset button on a dismal beginning. Following the mini-break from game action, the struggling Rockets get back at it Wednesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Guys are more disciplined in what we’re doing and they were hungry for that,” interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the Houston Chronicle. “As a group, we brought them together. That was the first thing they were calling for, some more discipline, more structure and more rules.” The call for more of anything that can make a difference had to be even louder after a 107-102 loss to New York on Saturday in the opener of a three-game homestand, the Rockets’ sixth loss in seven games. One of those six defeats came at Memphis on Friday, a 96-84 setback in which Houston shot 37.8 percent in its lowest-scoring output this season. The Grizzlies are coming off a 110-96 victory over Dallas on Tuesday, their fifth win in six games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (8-7): Much has been made of Memphis’ 5-1 surge since Mario Chalmers arrived in a trade with Miami, a move which seemed to steady point guard Mike Conley. After a rough nine-game beginning in which he had three single-digit efforts and struggled mightily with his shot - including a 1-of-12 effort in the game before Chalmers entered the lineup - Conley is averaging 19.3 points while producing a sparkling 41 assists against five turnovers during the 5-1 surge. The 28-year-old had his best offensive showing last week versus the Rockets with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (5-9): Point guard Patrick Beverley has missed five games in a row with an ankle sprain but did practice Tuesday and could return for this one. Houston also expects to play center Dwight Howard after the big man was rested against the Knicks, which came after he produced 12 points and 15 rebounds at Memphis. Each of the three lowest field-goal percentages against the Rockets this season have taken place under Bickerstaff, as the squad has held Portland, Memphis and New York to a combined 41.5 percent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Rockets SG James Harden is shooting 33.9 percent at home, compared to 45.9 on the road.

2. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph (knee) was active Tuesday but did not play for the second straight game.

3. Memphis is 8-32 all-time in Houston but won the last meeting there in March.

PREDICTION: Rockets 101, Grizzlies 97