Rockets work inside to take down Grizzlies

HOUSTON -- There was nothing on the collective resumes of Houston Rockets centers Tarik Black and Joey Dorsey to suggest they were capable of performances like these, particularly given the prowess of the opponent.

Black and Dorsey spearheaded a surprising advantage on the interior to help the Rockets outrun and outrebound the league-leading Memphis Grizzlies 105-96 on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center.

Black, a rookie filling in for injured All-NBA center Dwight Howard, posted his first career double (10 points, 11 rebounds). Dorsey added seven points, eight rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

Toss in power forward Donatas Motiejunas’ 15 points and seven rebounds and the Rockets (14-4) had ample size and fight to offset Memphis’ All-Star tandem of center Marc Gasol and power forward Zach Randolph.

Related Coverage Preview: Grizzlies at Rockets

”They have a great frontcourt. You can’t deny their frontcourt at all,“ Black said. ”We just went out there and played hard and made it happen.

“You can’t say we outdid them or did this or did that. We just went out there and played hard. It went our way. We made shots this time.”

In the previous meeting between the teams on Nov. 17 in Memphis, the Grizzlies (15-3) blitzed the Rockets 119-93. But with all five members of their revamped starting lineup scoring in double figures, the Rockets led by as many as 27 points late in the third quarter.

Rockets guard James Harden scored a game-high 21 points and backcourt mate Jason Terry had 16 points, five assists and four steals. Forward Trevor Ariza had 16 points, seven boards and three steals as Houston turned 21 Memphis turnovers into 30 points.

“Our pressure and our weak-side (defense),” Harden said of the forced turnovers. “We’ve been slacking a little bit on our weak-side (defense), so just making sure teams beat us with three or four efforts (is key). That’s tough to do, but we packed the paint and got out to shooters.”

Not only did the Rockets post 25 fast-break points, they outrebounded the Grizzlies 52-39, converting 23 offensive boards into 20 second-chance points. Gasol and Randolph combined for 16 points and 13 boards for Memphis, which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

“It’s one of those games and we’re not going to dwell on it,” Randolph said.

Memphis raced to a 16-8 lead by hitting its first eight shots from the field. The Rockets responded with a 15-5 blitz that pushed Houston to a 23-21 lead on a layup by Motiejunas with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Up 30-26 late in the first quarter, the Rockets carried an 11-2 run into the second to build their first double-digit advantage. Dorsey dazzled with a reverse layup, an emphatic block of Grizzlies forward Quincy Pondexter and a follow-up transition dunk.

Houston added an 11-1 spurt later in the quarter, led 58-46 at the break, then ran away with 16 fast-break points in their 36-point third quarter.

“We came out with a poor effort in the third quarter and turned the ball over too much,” said guard Mike Conley, who led Memphis with 15 points and six assists. “They played phenomenal and played well against the passing lanes and got a lot of easy buckets for themselves.”

NOTES: Grizzlies C Marc Gasol complained about a right knee bruise after the loss. “It hurts right now,” Gasol said. “I don’t have a MRI machine. We’ll see tomorrow. Right now, it hurts.” ... Memphis coach Dave Joerger partially credited the Grizzlies’ hastened pace for their exceptional start. Last season, Memphis ranked last in the league with 92.3 possessions per 48 minutes. They entered Wednesday night ranked 23rd at 94.4. ... The Rockets recalled rookie C Clint Capela from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA Developmental League because of a need for big men in practice. The Rockets are currently without C Dwight Howard (right knee) and F Terrence Jones (nerve, left leg). Rockets coach Kevin McHale announced that Jones’ return is “not on the horizon.” He anticipates Howard remaining out through the weekend.