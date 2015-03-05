Gasol sinks winner as Grizzlies edge Rockets

HOUSTON -- Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, in cahoots with forward Zach Randolph, had bullied the Houston Rockets’ frontline so resoundingly that it qualified as mildly ironic when a bit of finesse proved so very critical.

Gasol sank a running jumper with 0.01 seconds left to lift the Grizzlies to a 102-100 win over the Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Memphis (43-17) led 96-84 with 5:31 to play before the Rockets (41-20) rallied in dramatic fashion, first pulling even at 98-98 when guard James Harden drilled a step-back 16-footer with 1:27 remaining before doing so again when forward Terrence Jones converted at the rim with 55.9 seconds left following a scrum in the paint.

But then, following a missed layup by Harden -- or a no-call on a foul by Randolph depending upon one’s perspective -- with 5.4 seconds left, Gasol tracked down an errant inbounds pass, dribbled to his right and scored over Jones. Memphis, which had dropped three of four games, upped its lead over Houston in the Southwest Division to 2 1/2 games.

“I‘m more worried about how the team is playing than the standings right now,” Gasol said. “If you want to look at the playoff picture I think there’s still a long way to go to the playoffs. I think it’s a good game for us to forget about yesterday (a home loss to the Utah Jazz).”

Gasol (21 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Randolph (15 points, eight rebounds, six assists) overwhelmed Houston in the second half, combining for 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists after the break. Guard Mike Conley added 17 points and six assists for the Grizzlies.

Harden paired 18 points with 13 assists for the Rockets while Jones scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Forward Josh Smith added 16 points and eight boards off the bench for Houston, which had its five-game home winning streak snapped. For the Rockets, the non-call on Randolph reverberated throughout their tense postgame locker room.

“Very surprised,” Harden said of the lack of a whistle. “At the end of the game I think everybody is watching the ball. Everybody. The entire crowd. Everybody in the gym is watching the ball. I don’t know what to say. It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating. To fight so hard to come back and you have an opportunity to win the game, it’s just frustrating.”

Gasol and Randolph brutalized the Rockets to open the third quarter, combining to score 17 consecutive points while turning a five-point halftime deficit into a 71-65 lead with 6:14 remaining in the period.

Randolph converted a seven-foot turnaround off the glass to close that run of interior dominance, capping a span of six consecutive points by Gasol that followed a three-point play by Randolph that pulled the Grizzlies even at 63-63 at the 8:43 mark of the third. It wasn’t until Conley converted a backdoor layup with 5:08 left that someone other than Gasol or Randolph scored for the Grizzlies in the second half.

“That’s what we do, inside out,” Randolph said. “Marc had it going and I got it going a little bit in the second half, getting stops and rebounding. That’s our game.”

The Rockets rallied by burying consecutive 3s before Jones and Smith scored at the rim inside the final minute. That late flurry pulled the Rockets even entering the fourth quarter. Memphis threatened to pull away before Houston mounted a push that ended in disappointment.

“We drove hard to the basket. We did what we wanted to do,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said after Houston attempted only five free throws. “We wanted to get to the rim and they (the officials) didn’t call a foul.”

NOTES: Rockets C Dwight Howard remains on pace for a return from a right knee edema, but his rehab has yet to include on-court activities. Howard underwent a bone marrow aspirate injection four weeks ago. A recent MRI revealed progress, but the Rockets are more concerned with how Howard feels physically. Howard missed his 16th consecutive game Wednesday night and has played in just 32 games this season. ... Grizzlies F Zach Randolph and G Beno Udrih returned to action after being sidelined by illness. Randolph and Udrih both missed a home loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.