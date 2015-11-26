Grizzlies continue to roll, defeat Rockets

HOUSTON -- Memphis coach David Joerger cracked a joke about what was the Grizzlies’ longstanding offensive identity as a plodding methodical unit, using humor to underscore how different things are and the gradual emergence of a faster, more aggressive style of play.

Forward Jeff Green paced six players in double figures as the Memphis Grizzlies continued their torrid stretch with a 102-93 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Memphis (9-7), winners of six of its last seven games, shot 56.3 percent (36 of 64) from inside the 3-point line and converted 21 of 23 free throws, numbers symbolic of efficiency and assertiveness. Green scored 20 points, half via 10-for-10 shooting from the charity stripe, while reserve guard Courtney Lee had 17 points in 26 minutes. Guard Mike Conley scored 19 on nine shots as Memphis totaled 16 fast-break points in the first half while building a lead it would not relinquish.

“It was a solid effort by the team tonight as far as getting what we wanted, putting guys in position to make plays,” Lee said. “As long as we keep doing those things, helping each other out on the defensive end and executing on the offensive end, I think we’ll be all right.”

The Grizzlies’ defensive might was on display as well, holding the Rockets (5-10) without a field goal for nearly 12 minutes bridging the final two periods. After backup center Clint Capela dunked with 1:44 left in the third quarter, the Rockets did not score another basket until guard Jason Terry sank a 3 to cut the deficit to 98-88 with 2:01 to play.

“Our multiple efforts defensively (were key),” Conley said. “We really had to key in on (Rockets guard) James (Harden). I know he had a big game, but when you can force him to have to make tough shots and give the ball up (that yields success).”

Harden poured in 40 points on 12-of-19 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists to his ledger. But without Harden, Houston, which has dropped seven of eight games, shot 18 of 52 from the floor.

What the Rockets relied upon throughout was Harden, whose scorching shooting prior to the intermission kept Houston in contention despite the Grizzlies’ offensive aggression and balanced offensive attack.

Other than Harden, the Rockets shot 5-for-19 in the first, including seven misses in seven attempts from behind the 3-point arc. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, enjoyed a series of short spurts, one featuring the first of five three-point plays, this one from Conley, for an 18-11 lead.

“We got shots,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “It’s the shots that we want. We want those 3s. Right now, they aren’t going from guys who normally make shots. We’ve got to trust those shots. We got to take those shots.”

But Harden responded by hitting a 3 on an inbounds play before later adding a layup that pulled the Rockets even at 24-24 at the 1:05 mark. When Memphis forged a 38-26 lead via a Marc Gasol dunk early in the second, Harden stepped into the void again with a pair of free throws that got the Rockets going. By the time Harden added a transition basket and another trey, the Rockets led 51-50 with 1:25 remaining in the half.

Conley responded with another three-point play, and after Green scored following an offensive rebound, the Rockets needed Harden’s buzzer-beater to cut the deficit to 56-53 at the intermission. Harden closed the second quarter with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting with his teammates shooting 13 of 32 to provide minimal offensive support.

“I’ve got faith in my guys to make the right play every single time,” Harden said. “And I’ll continue to do the right things because I know eventually things will turn around.”

NOTES: Rockets C Dwight Howard has been cleared to participate on both ends of back-to-backs but will remain on a minutes restriction. Howard, averaging 31.9 minutes per game, has been a healthy scratch four times this season. ... Grizzlies F Zach Randolph missed his third consecutive game with right knee soreness. Randolph has played in 12 games with averages of 14.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. ... Rockets G Patrick Beverley returned to the rotation after missing five games with a left ankle sprain. Beverley will continue to come off the bench despite the recent demotion of starting G Ty Lawson. ... The Grizzlies have won six of seven games following a slow start to the season, enabling Memphis coach David Joerger to offer some perspective on the Rockets’ current struggles. “People were saying that about us,” Joerger said. “My gosh, you’re 3-6. What’s wrong? Sometimes it just takes time.”