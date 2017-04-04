Preview: Grizzlies at Spurs

Playing away from home has been a tough deal for the Memphis Grizzlies and they look to end a five-game road slide when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Memphis dropped a 108-103 road game to the woeful Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and traditionally struggles in San Antonio with a 7-35 regular-season mark in the Alamo City.

The road issues, along with recent injuries, have hampered Memphis' chances of catching sixth-place Oklahoma City in the Western Conference and the squad stands 1/2 behind with five games remaining. "It's unfortunate for us, but that's how our season has been," Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley told reporters. "We just have to try to regroup and work on our game. It doesn't matter who we play in the playoffs, it's going to be a good team, so we have to be ready." San Antonio won seven of its last eight games and seems destined to finish second in the West as it trails Golden State by 3 1/2 games with six contests remaining. The Spurs may opt to rest power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (thumb) to allow him to move closer to full strength.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (42-35): All-Star center Marc Gasol (foot) will likely miss his sixth straight game and forward JaMychal Green also is ailing and in jeopardy of missing a fourth consecutive contest. Memphis coach David Fizdale will handle both with caution as he stated he is much more concerned with the health of his squad than what seed the club ends up with. "Wherever we end up, it's going to be a great team anyway," Fizdale told reporters. "Right now it's the last five games, so can we get better? Can we get some guys feeling healthier? We've got some guys really nicked up. That's all it's about right now."

ABOUT THE SPURS (59-17): Point guard Tony Parker scored 21 points in Sunday's 109-103 victory over the Utah Jazz for his first 20-point effort since Jan. 5. Parker has been plagued by minor injuries that have robbed him of much of the explosiveness he displayed earlier in his career. "Tony's getting his mojo back, I think," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "The last couple of games, he's starting to get confidence shooting his shot. It looks like he's getting his speed back, so that was good to see."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies won two of this season's three meetings while holding the Spurs to an average of 89 points.

2. San Antonio SG Danny Green (quadriceps) is questionable after missing Sunday's game.

3. Conley, who scored 20 or more points in six straight games, matched his season best of 12 assists and didn't commit a single turnover during a loss at the Lakers on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Spurs 99, Grizzlies 93