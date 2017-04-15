The San Antonio Spurs weren't very sharp while ending the regular season with three straight losses and four in the past five games. However, second-seeded San Antonio is known for being sharp in the postseason and expects to begin a turnaround when it opens the first-round Western Conference playoff series against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

The Spurs topped 60 victories for the seventh time in franchise history despite the late-season decline and know the series with the seventh-seeded Grizzlies will be a battle after splitting the four regular-season meetings. "They don't give you anything easy," power forward LaMarcus Aldridge told reporters. "You have to work for everything, be strong with the ball and make strong cuts. They're very physical for sure." Memphis, which lost its last two regular-season games, will be counting on Mike Conley to lead the way after the point guard averaged a career-high 20.5 points. "I never really had the opportunity to be this free before," Conley told reporters of his increased scoring workload. "But I always knew I was a great shooter and that I can knock it down when I'm open."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southeast (Memphis), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (43-39): Defensive guru Tony Allen (calf) was injured in the regular-season finale and is sidelined indefinitely, so it is probable that he will miss the entire series. The veteran guard averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds and his defensive prowess will be badly missed. "It's an unfortunate injury for Tony and the team," general manager Chris Wallace told reporters. "With treatment and recovery, we hope to get him back as soon as possible."

ABOUT THE SPURS (61-21): All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard averaged a career-best 25.5 points during the regular season and will be counted on to carry San Antonio in the postseason. Leonard scored 30 or more points on 26 occasions and is vying to earn his third consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. "He's a really unique individual," coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. "I think he's the best two-way player in the league. I don't think anybody else does what he does at both ends of the court, night after night. He's a pretty special guy."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. This is the clubs' fourth postseason meeting in the past seven seasons - the Grizzlies won in 2011 while the Spurs won in 2013 an 2016.

2. Memphis backup PF Zach Randolph ranks third among active players with 480 career double-doubles.

3. San Antonio backup SG Manu Ginobili ranks third in playoff history with 309 3-pointers, trailing only Ray Allen (385) and Reggie Miller (320).

PREDICTION: Spurs 97, Grizzlies 90