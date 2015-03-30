Spurs 103, Grizzlies 89: Kawhi Leonard scored 15 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds as host San Antonio handed Memphis its third straight loss.

Tony Parker scored 17 points and Tiago Splitter added 15 as the Spurs won their third straight game to remain 1 1/2 games behind the fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference race. Tim Duncan and Boris Diaw added 10 points apiece and San Antonio never trailed while improving to 29-8 at home.

Zach Randolph contributed 20 points and 13 rebounds and Jeff Green scored 19 points for the Grizzlies, who fell into third place in the West by a half-game behind the Houston Rockets. Marc Gasol had 16 points but Mike Conley scored just six on 2-of-11 shooting while recording nine assists.

Leonard hit his first six shots of the fourth quarter and scored San Antonio’s first 15 points to make it 85-75 with 7:37 to play. Splitter’s three-point play made it a 16-point margin with 5:56 left and the Grizzlies never moved closer than 10 as the Spurs closed it out.

San Antonio took early control with a 14-4 opening push and the Spurs entered the break with a 51-42 lead. Splitter’s basket gave San Antonio a 13-point edge early in the third quarter and Memphis later pulled within three before the Spurs took a 70-66 lead into the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Grizzlies drop to 7-32 at San Antonio. … The Spurs possessed a 48-34 rebounding edge. … Memphis swingman Tony Allen (hamstring) sat out after being injured on Friday.