Spurs breeze past Grizzlies for 2-0 series lead

SAN ANTONIO -- Don’t think for a minute that winning while barely breaking a sweat will make the San Antonio Spurs complacent or lead to any bad habits.

The Spurs won 67 times in the regular season and now twice in the playoffs, and they look as if they are getting stronger with every victory. That is bad news for just about every potential opponent, even a certain record-breaking one from the Bay Area.

Patty Mills scored 16 points off the bench as San Antonio made things look easy from the opening tip and shellacked the Memphis Grizzlies 94-68 Tuesday in Game 2 of the teams’ Western Conference quarterfinal playoff series.

The Spurs own a 2-0 lead in best-of-seven series, which moves to Memphis for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

San Antonio led from the start and methodically took apart the Grizzlies. The Spurs built their lead from 11 points after one quarter to 14 at halftime, 17 after three quarters and as much as 28 in the fourth while playing their bench players for the majority of the final period.

”This series is all about getting through (Memphis’) physical defense and cutting hard, passing hard and shooting uncontested shots,“ Mills said. ”That’s going to be the biggest thing for us for the duration of the series, especially at their place.

“We are learning a lot from these two games already. Just by how hard (Memphis) is playing, we’re getting better. It’s all about us and where we’re at -- there’s definitely a few things from tonight’s game that we can focus on.”

The 68 points were Memphis’ lowest offensive output of the season, supplanting the 74 points the Grizzlies scored Sunday in a 106-74 defeat in Game 1 of the series.

Kawhi Leonard, who on Monday was selected the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, added 13 points despite not playing in the fourth quarter.

Leonard did most of his damage from the inside, where he took advantage of his size mismatch against Memphis’ defenders to attack the basket. Three of his first four made baskets came on dunks after driving to the hole, and all of his free throws were products of fouls when he worked in the paint.

Kevin Martin and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 points each for the Spurs, who are 6-0 against Memphis this season. All 13 San Antonio players who saw the floor scored.

“So far, we just did our job by winning our two games at home,” said Spurs guard Tony Parker, who had six points. “We just have to make sure we take care of the ball (in Memphis) and stay focused. It’s the playoffs. (We need to) respect the opponent and know that over there it’s going to be a lot harder.”

Memphis was led by Tony Allen’s 12 points, eight of which came in the first half. Zach Randolph added 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

“We played with some more intensity, but we are coming into a gunfight with some spoons,” Memphis’ Matt Barnes said. “We have to make some shots. We have to roll the dice a little and find a way to switch things when we get home. It doesn’t matter where we play -- here, at a YMCA or in Memphis, we just have to play better. I don’t know how good our chances are. I just know I want to go down swinging.”

The Spurs’ defense put the clamps on Memphis from the start, holding the Grizzlies to 25 percent shooting in the first quarter while allowing just 11 points. San Antonio forged a 22-11 lead at the end of the initial 12 minutes of play.

Mills’ 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim and then into the net with 0.7 seconds left in the period gave San Antonio its first double-digit advantage of the game and capped an 11-1 run over the last 3:30 of the quarter.

San Antonio fashioned a 15-6 run in the second quarter and eventually settled for a 49-35 lead at halftime.

“We were much better (Tuesday) than we were (Sunday),” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said. “We forced 19 turnovers tonight, and we did a better job on the glass by giving up just three offensive rebounds. The difference is (San Antonio) made shots and we shot 2-for-14 from (3-point range) and missed eight free throws. We were getting looks, but you’ve got to give (San Antonio‘s) defense a lot of credit.”

NOTES: In Game 1 of the series on Sunday, the Spurs shot .519 (42-for-81) from the floor, .435 (10-for-23) from 3-point range and .923 (12-for-13) from the foul line. The last time San Antonio posted combined numbers that high in a playoff game was May 2, 2012, at Utah. ... With his six assists in Game 1, Spurs G Tony Parker moved into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time postseason assists list passing Steve Nash (1,061) and Larry Bird (1,062). Parker added four assists Tuesday, giving him 1,069 in his 15-year postseason career. LeBron James is fourth on the list. ... Memphis’ first-round series against the Spurs marks the sixth time the Grizzlies have met a postseason opponent who won at least 60 games during the regular season. The Grizzlies won two of their past three postseason series against 60-plus-win opponents. ... This is the Grizzlies’ ninth trip to the NBA playoffs in their 15 seasons in Memphis.