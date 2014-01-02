Preview: Grizzlies at Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to put a rough 2013 behind them while the Phoenix Suns hope to carry their momentum into the new year. The Suns will go for their 11th win in 13 games when they host the Grizzlies on Thursday. The last setback before that string of success came at Memphis on Dec. 3, when the Grizzlies picked up a 110-91 victory while dominating the second half.

Memphis has gone 4-9 since that win over the Suns but seemed to pick things up at the defensive end in its last five December contests, holding opponents to an average of 95 points in that span. The Grizzlies have had a problem matching up against teams with size on the inside since Marc Gasol went down with a knee injury but fared well against the perimeter-oriented Suns. Phoenix managed to neutralize the Los Angeles Clippers’ advantage on the interior in one of their most impressive victories of the current run, a 107-88 road triumph on Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (13-17): Gasol is getting closer to making his return but there is still no firm date circled to bring the All-Star big man back to the court for the first time since Nov. 22. Memphis did not need Gasol to post a 120-99 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday but could not carry that momentum into a date with the Chicago Bulls on Monday as Zach Randolph was limited to 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting in a 95-91 home setback. The bright spot of that loss was the performance of point guard Mike Conley, who went for 26 points, nine assists and six steals after averaging 10 points on 26.3 percent shooting in the previous four contests.

ABOUT THE SUNS (19-11): Goran Dragic led the way with 26 points in Monday’s win but Phoenix was most impressed with its effort on the defensive end, where it held the Clippers to 36.5 percent from the field. “It was one of those nights,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “I thought our defense and energy was some of the best we’ve seen this season.” The Suns spent most of their time outscoring opponents in the impressive December but is moving its way into the top-10 in the league with an opponents field-goal percentage of 44.2.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis won its last trip to Phoenix 92-81 on Jan.6, 2012, behind 21 points from Randolph.

2. Suns G Gerald Green is shooting 47.2 percent from 3-point range over the last six games.

3. Randolph has recorded a double-double in seven of the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Suns 102, Grizzlies 94